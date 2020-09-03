FedEx driver returns dog who escaped from home

More
A FedEx driver interrupted his delivery schedule to make sure Catcher, a 3-year-old golden retriever, got home safe.
0:36 | 03/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FedEx driver returns dog who escaped from home
It. It. He oh. Did you. The it. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"A FedEx driver interrupted his delivery schedule to make sure Catcher, a 3-year-old golden retriever, got home safe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69476890","title":"FedEx driver returns dog who escaped from home","url":"/US/video/fedex-driver-returns-dog-escaped-home-69476890"}