Feds to investigate troubled New York detention center

A federal investigation has been launched into why inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center were left to endure days of bone-chilling weather following a fire that knocked out electricity.
0:22 | 02/07/19

Reviewers been ordered into the weeklong power outage at a federal prison in Brooklyn. The Justice Department is asking its inspector general to investigate whether there were adequate contingency plans in place for power failures but let prisoners without lights and proper heat. Inmates complained of freezing cold conditions last week at the Metropolitan Detention Center in sunset park attorneys behind a lawsuit called it a humanitarian crisis.

