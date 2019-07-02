Transcript for Feds to investigate troubled New York detention center

Reviewers been ordered into the weeklong power outage at a federal prison in Brooklyn. The Justice Department is asking its inspector general to investigate whether there were adequate contingency plans in place for power failures but let prisoners without lights and proper heat. Inmates complained of freezing cold conditions last week at the Metropolitan Detention Center in sunset park attorneys behind a lawsuit called it a humanitarian crisis.

