Feds testing water at Texas park after man dies from brain-eating amoeba

Fabrizio Stabile, 29, died on Sept. 21st after becoming sickened by the rare brain infection once he returned from the Texas water park.
0:30 | 10/02/18

A health officials are investigating a water park in Waco Texas after a New Jersey man. Died from a brain eating amoeba the CDC. Headed to the park to test the waters. After learning 29 year old for Brees your Stabile vet their city have recently been at the BSR cable park the park. Voluntarily closed and will remain so until a test results come back in Veba is extremely rare. But is naturally occurring in warm fresh and sometimes stagnant water and can enter to the nasal passages.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

