Transcript for Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison for 'Varsity Blues' scandal

Felicity Hoffman now facing jail time today a judge sentencing the desperate housewife star to fourteen days behind bars. This afternoon Hoffman walking to box in federal courthouse with her husband actor William H. Macy this scandal getting international media attention. This sentence comes after Hoffman pleaded guilty in the varsity blues case the country's largest college admissions scandal. It may be to paint 151000 dollars to have an SET proctor. Alter her daughter's sports prosecutors pushed for a month behind bars Hoffman's attorney asked for a lighter sentence of probation and community service. Along with the 20000 dollar fine earlier this week Hoffman attempting to explain her motivation. In a letter to the judge claiming her decision was out of desperation to be good mother believing that all I was dealing with giving my daughter. A fair shot ace on her own upbringing where she fell it she didn't necessarily have a lot of support she was cut on her own. She wanted to go the extra mile to make sure that they had every advantage puff. Maine is one at fifteen parents who have pleaded guilty in the case. The other nineteen accused have decided to fight the charges including actress Lori Laughlin the federal probation office recommending that all parents received prison sentence is between zero and six months. Regardless of how much they paid. The moral outrage here is enormous right it's the it's kind of what moral batting practice it's going on your liberty has an opinion about it. Hoffman has said she now has a deep and abiding scene before her accident her husband says he hasn't received a job offer or not dissidents since her arrest. Big integrity an ABC news Austin.

