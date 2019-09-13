-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman to be sentenced in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman to be sentenced today
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman's push for lighter sentence after pleading guilty in SAT scandal
-
Now Playing: Greta Thunberg joins young climate activists outside White House
-
Now Playing: Fortune teller ordered to return $1.6M to client who paid her to lift curse
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison for 'Varsity Blues' scandal
-
Now Playing: When doctor realized he was victim in ‘fishing’ operation turned scam
-
Now Playing: Sonia Sotomayor reads to kids
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West opens up about Lupus
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West says she heard backlash for ‘Kimono’ line ‘loud and clear’
-
Now Playing: Sonia Sotomayor on going from the Bronx to the Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West not worried about ‘reputation’ while working with Trump
-
Now Playing: The must have back-to-school phone apps
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro questions Joe Biden’s memory during debate
-
Now Playing: Drone protest by UK climate-change activists fails to get off the ground
-
Now Playing: Bus driver holds nervous boy's hand on first day of school
-
Now Playing: Inside the real life story of movie 'Hustlers'
-
Now Playing: Tropical storm targets Bahamas as islands recover from Dorian
-
Now Playing: Democrats tangle on policy differences during 3rd debate
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris directly addresses Trump during Democratic debate