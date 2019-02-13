Female students sue Yale, fraternities over frat culture

Three Yale University students are suing the school and the nine male fraternities on campus for the campus culture which they say allows for rampant sexual harassment.
0:23 | 02/13/19

Yale and several of its fraternities are facing a lawsuit that seek to open the all male organizations. To limit the class action suit filed by. Three female Yale students who say the fraternities are breeding grounds for sexual assault and harassment. The suit also says the all male organizations offer social and economic benefits that women do not. Have access to.

