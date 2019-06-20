Transcript for Fiance of woman killed in crane collapse recalls tragedy

The fiancee of the woman killed when a crane crashed or douse apartment building is speaking out in an ABC news exclusive. Eric written how our interest in Smith who were just three months away from their wedding day when the accident claimed her life. He said they were and if second floor apartment only ten feet apart when a severe thunderstorm toppled back crane. Everything kind of display. Dark. This did happen that quick the first words out of my mouth where. My fiance thing caters. And I don't know how many times assessment and how screen. Enough. Heartbreaking he says the one thing he minister grab hoping rush out the building was their engagement picture. He's hostage to a firefighter before climbing down the latter.

