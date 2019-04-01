Transcript for Fiery Florida highway crash

We move on to another tragedy and this one playing out on the highway there Gainesville fla look at this. Some eyewitness video for this horrific crash. And the perfect he tells that we're learning right now among the seven people killed. Five were children Healy weight from our affiliate of the CJB has Salinas Haley. Can assist night of this crash yesterday was just incredible and to give you an idea how severe was. Crews are still working this morning just trying get everything cleaned up. Isn't as we stepped out of our hearts we just smell the smoke in the airline from yesterday's fire than gasoline and still hovering around here. If you look over here you can see the debris that is left behind us today now this crash crews talents involved eight track as well as a male rock all the debris is scattered around here on the side of the road. And the door a one of those tracks just written op. Laying on the side along that debris now the biggest problem that was me this morning is just trying to clean up this oil and fuel that is left behind it's making the roads so slick they still can't open at least two lanes and bobbitt's crash closed down I 75 per hours yesterday. Also left seven people dead seven people injured that doesn't own children. Crews today are just working to trying get everything cleaned up you can see the damage is still that on part of the road they're just going to repeat that rather than trying to just clean everything on something. Again traffic through ice any I'm moving slowly this morning as one lane is open. We need more time he anyway back to you this I think. Anyway there are many of those children who were the victims. More coming from Louisiana where an event they range in age from eight to nine. Two teenaged assist tragedy there and gains they'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.