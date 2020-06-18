-
Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Gay Pride Marches Highlight AIDS Awareness in 1983
-
Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: San Francisco Gay Community Mourns Loss of City Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978
-
Now Playing: Ted Cruz Discusses Gay Marriage, LGBT Laws
-
Now Playing: A timeline of the Breonna Taylor case
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma sees record spike in COVID-19 cases ahead of Trump's rally
-
Now Playing: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo explains why he doesn't support defunding the police
-
Now Playing: What is DACA?
-
Now Playing: Witness recounts Rayshard Brooks incident
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court overturns president’s decision to end DACA
-
Now Playing: This teacher's reading list of children's books on racism went viral
-
Now Playing: Soccer returns after 3-month coronavirus break
-
Now Playing: Atlanta officers call out sick
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ surprises Alicia Goodwin, whose small business was affected by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 survivor faces million-dollar hospital bill
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals from small businesses
-
Now Playing: Disney’s chief medical officer talks park safety
-
Now Playing: Beverly Johnson calls out discrimination in the fashion industry
-
Now Playing: Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s make changes amid protests
-
Now Playing: 15 states report increases in coronavirus hospital admissions