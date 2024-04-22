The fight to save the whitebark pine

A critical tree species found in some of America's most revered national parks is in decline, leading researchers to embark on a race to prevent more from dying off.

April 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live