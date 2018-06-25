Transcript for Fire captain killed in shooting at senior living facility; ambush not ruled out

This morning at 0349. Hours fire units were responded to first alarm or fire alarm at 600 east fourth street. The initial reports came in at there was some type of explosion at the locations. At 3:51. AM occupants reported the smell of gas gasoline. Occupants were instructed shelter in place. As fire units made their way to the reported location they noticed that windows had been blown out of the affected unit in her in the general vicinity of an affected unit. And the sprinklers had been activated. At 3:59 AM the fire units stated they had knocked down the initial fire. At 408 AM. Reports of shots were fired at the location. We had to firefighters that were shot one was transported to saint Mary medical center in critical condition the second was transported in stable condition. Saddened to report as of right now fire captain Dave Rosa a 45 year old assigned fire station ten. A captain from Long Beach fire department the last six and a half years in a member of the Long Beach fire department for the last seventeen years was killed. In the line of duty this morning way responded to that structure fire. He leaves behind a wife and two children. The second firefighter is in stable condition in the hospital as we speak being treated by the staff here saint Mary medical center. We do have a person of interest detained and we have recovered a weapon it is a homicide investigation. And two other victims who had been shot as well.

