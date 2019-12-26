Transcript for Fire chief donates kidney to stranger

We all use social media to connect with old friends put a fire chief in Arkansas saw a plea on FaceBook from a former classmate. He did more than their old relationship and friendship led to add new life for a woman in need show we rose from our station in Little Rock has their story. Wall scrolling on FaceBook one day in August mom L fire chief Gerald Zell came across an old school friend in Missouri. Pleading for a kidney match for her daughter. I saw her daughter was in need of a kidney and we have the same blood type and I just felt like god was saying hey this is used to cross that line. And he was a match so is Dell made the decision to donate his kidney he even lost thirty pounds in a month to get the approval to do so. They flew to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota and had the surgery on December 13. Two days after they met for the first time. She's an incredible young lady. One of the strongest people I've ever met. Through a personable only eighteen years old. In Sydney couldn't be more grateful. Trip so long I can't understand why LA or special. Ian. That two of them wanted to stress the importance of organ donation there are currently 300 people on the transplant list in Arkansas alone. Is sell saying he would do it all over again in a heartbeat. It's a little bit of pain for the person is donating bird. Members smile on city faced made it more than working to me. Such a touching story an incredible gesture definitely is and just an incredible message from him as well about giving to someone in. That's the Spierkel.

