Transcript for Fire danger persists in parts of western US

Your morning with that just down the road from a year a boat a beautiful warning to start here we are watching though. The fire issues in the west now gonna continue for a couple of days we'll start with a fresh fire. In highlands ranch Colorado just outside a Denver just a grass fire about three acres no harm no no Fowler's far structures are people don't we do have fire. In a Santa Barbara China they got under control fairly quickly and a larger fire has been ongoing all week. In up sort central northern. Arizona bureau valley fire there. Our watch your back as he more heat today more low levels of humidity and more in the way of gusty winds not just for Arizona but for you talk Colorado getting into the panhandle. Of Texas and temperatures are once as before response gets you are going to be fairly high so fire weather watch is posted as well you're great we'll billed as that front kind of pushes it. Along and hotter weather is considered as is expected in Oklahoma city Kansas City and doubts mining. That's taken a national headlines time now for look at your local forecast.

