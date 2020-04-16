Fire department honors grocery store workers with drive-by parade

A fire department in Salmon Creek, Washington, saluted employees by driving emergency vehicles outside the stores.
0:59 | 04/16/20

Fire department honors grocery store workers with drive-by parade

