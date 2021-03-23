Fire forces evacuations at New York assisted living facility

Firefighters battle massive blaze as a fire rips through a New York assisted living facility, prompting the evacuation of residents and leading to the partial collapse of the building.
0:54 | 03/23/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire forces evacuations at New York assisted living facility
