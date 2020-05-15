Transcript for Fired Parkland cop gets his job back with lost pay, seniority

Officers who was fired over his handling of the shooting at that high school and Parkland Florida. He's getting his job back Sargent Brian Miller was one of four officers fired last year after an investigation found they make collected their duties. When they responded to the shooting it Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school that left seventeen people dead. The probe found that Miller who was the first supervising officer on the scene hidden behind his car during the shooting but. The police union ruled that Miller was denied due process and improperly terminated. So now he'll get full back pay and seniority when he goes back to work. The sheriff's office blasted the decision saying it was wrongly decided. And based on a technicality.

