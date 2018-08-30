Transcript for Firefighter rescues boy from drainage pipe

Currently consider with a look at that we look at act. Non currently UI. That 911 call from last night Saddam rescue operations in this new development off of dusty drive in the town of Harrison. An eleven year old boy play with the caller sons had been sucked into a drainage pipe. He put the troubled nine people until bother you that he. The Calumet county sheriff's office including its died team as well the town of Harrison fire department responded. Dozens of people searched the area in less than ideal conditions. When our officers arrived there is at least three feet of water across the roadway that they had to wade through to get to this area and still raining very very hard at that time. Luckily though the rain had stopped for a very short period time which allow the Waller disappeared off that rolled away. As the water cleared west palm thank deputy chief with Hairston fire rescue. Happened to be in the right place every time we were standing over top of a manhole cover. Can I was looking down at the groan and a finger bowl don't. There and that's one. Everything started going. The boy had traveled about thirty feet through the drainage pipe finding an air pocket to survive. Com I'm working on others to try helping dismantle cover and rescue the child I pulled a moment in right handed them off to the next guy who is standing there and there where he was taken that the ambulance right away. The boy Stanley declined to speak about what happened still overcome with emotion. Everyone is just glad the scary situation had a happy ending. This scenario kind of Plano at a million different way is but this one way it did. Turner were great in the town of Harrison and limit test sick action two news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.