Firefighters mow lawn in South Florida

More
These firefighters in Fort Lauderdale mow the lawn after treating an 80-year-old Army vet for heat exhaustion.
0:46 | 10/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters mow lawn in South Florida
It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"These firefighters in Fort Lauderdale mow the lawn after treating an 80-year-old Army vet for heat exhaustion. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73633526","title":"Firefighters mow lawn in South Florida","url":"/US/video/firefighters-mow-lawn-south-florida-73633526"}