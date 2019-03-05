Firefighters rescue girl who fell into well

More
Firefighters in China made a dramatic rescue of a four-year-old girl after she accidentally fell into a deep well in a village.
1:06 | 05/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue girl who fell into well
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Firefighters in China made a dramatic rescue of a four-year-old girl after she accidentally fell into a deep well in a village.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62804828","title":"Firefighters rescue girl who fell into well","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-girl-falls-62804828"}