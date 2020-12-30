-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Wildfires in California, Australia and extreme storms
-
Now Playing: Elf hitches a ride on police officer's motorcycle
-
Now Playing: Firefighters to the rescue after Eta causes flooding in Honduras
-
Now Playing: Five-year-old inspires his family to help donate hundreds of hot cocoa packets
-
Now Playing: Crystle Stewart is ecstatic for her new role as National Director of Miss USA
-
Now Playing: Concerns about COVID-19 vaccine scams
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 ravages Navajo nation with death tolls rising to nearly 800
-
Now Playing: More contagious COVID-19 variant found in US
-
Now Playing: 'Suspicious' fire at Black church in Massachusetts under investigation
-
Now Playing: This Amazon delivery driver shows some r-e-s-p-e-c-t
-
Now Playing: After waiting for 2 years, stepdad gets adoption papers for son
-
Now Playing: Parents of wrongly accused teen speak publicly
-
Now Playing: 1st US case of mutation of COVID-19 detected in Colorado
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: $600 stimulus checks roll out via direct deposit, mail
-
Now Playing: Army son surprises police sergeant mom with holiday visit, and she can’t stop crying
-
Now Playing: We’re mesmerized by these epic neon ice castles
-
Now Playing: $600 stimulus checks begin to roll out via direct deposit or mail
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: UK approves Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine