Firemen rescue dog from frozen pond

More
Five firemen from the Norton Fire Division in Ohio rescued a dog who fell through the ice into a pond.
3:00 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firemen rescue dog from frozen pond
Yeah. Yeah. And. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59529871,"title":"Firemen rescue dog from frozen pond","duration":"3:00","description":"Five firemen from the Norton Fire Division in Ohio rescued a dog who fell through the ice into a pond. ","url":"/US/video/firemen-rescue-dog-frozen-pond-59529871","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.