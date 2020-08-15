Transcript for Fires continue to rage in California as record-breaking heatwave sizzles West

Dennehy just expanding in the west of firefighters really up against it not just today but for the next at least two days here's some more video from the lake Hughes fire. Where it's delivered over 171000 acres a few structures have been lost as well and just about 10% containment and and a fresh fire right breaking out. The last 24 hours also in Los Angeles county. This one a little bit smaller but zero 0% containment so they're tragic death from the here at all a cancer here's the heat now we have he warnings that have been extended. Not just for Southern California. Arizona Nevada Utah but over towards a Dallas is well and then that he expanding into the northwest. Pour Lowell probably had a hundred plus today 86 degrees or better in in Seattle and with a win in Los Lobos humidity offshore flow we do expect to see. Red flag warnings there today are we have an update on I a dramatic story we share with you last week with a tropical storm flooding in Eastern Pennsylvania. This will warm your heart. Go back and car. It was a frightening and daring rescue caught on camera on Eastern Pennsylvania as floodwaters from tropical stormy say he has rose quickly Arnot fit. The four strangers that saved a man and his family now reuniting. Him with that both but we've seen in truth and it doesn't do what his family were trapped when the storm orders surged in I was literate colorful. Mikey it will fully elsewhere that's when four strangers sprung into action. Often paid. I could suck it. It was like one of those that just finally hit me and it was the scariest thing I've ever done. Here we go yeah. OK very I'm definitely going. Everybody just do realism is and everybody helped appreciate alto. After everything I could to stop studied and tanks. So we had for strangers to which are from another country helping to another man and his family and it happened so quickly that they they lost touch with each other immediately so nice the year they got back together. To share that survivor story aren't that to check on the weather nationally time now for look at your local forecast.

