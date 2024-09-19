Fireworks explode from yacht as vessel burns

Fireworks flew from a 100-foot-long yacht moored at a Los Angeles marina after the vessel caught fire with the pyrotechnics on board. Two passengers on board were able to escape without injuries.

September 19, 2024

