Transcript for Flash flooding emergency in the Northeast

I'm Arial rent check entry might Pennsylvania. This is just one of the areas hit hard by those powerful storms over the last few days this is mud that is still residual from the rushing water they came through this town. And he come with me. This is The American Legion building that his now being condemned and had been deemed unsafe. And I'm gonna show you exactly why if you walk with being out this creek. Was a wall of water so fierce. That it actually eroded the foundation of this building now it is teetering over the edge and we'll need to be torn down. This is the third time in just three weeks this town has been pounded by this powerful flood waters the mayor telling me the flooding here has been his story. Aerial rests at ABC news tree not Pennsylvania.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.