Transcript for Flash flooding, mudslides threat for California

Time now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. And you storm system is bringing heavy rain into Southern California and the southwest some areas could see four inches of rain. If flash flood watch is in fact looking at face high temperatures in Minneapolis will be the coolest meters city with a high only 44 today. A bit warmer Chicago Boston Memphis Atlanta and Los Angeles we'll hit the mid sixties Kansas City will top out at the 61. 50s and the Pacific northwest at me for in Dallas while Miami hits 79 today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.