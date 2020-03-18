Transcript for Flash flooding, tornadoes and blizzard warning possible as major storm moves east

Turning to the weather severe storms are in store for the middle of the country have be thunderstorms are already moving through the southern plains overnight later today upper midwest. We'll get heavy rain and possibly a blizzard the same storm system now moving to Oklahoma already cost plus flooding in the Dallas area. North Texas may get more thunderstorms throughout the day.

