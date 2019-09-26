Flight makes unexpected stop to free passenger stuck in bathroom

More
Fire crews boarded the United Airlines flight that was diverted to Denver to help safely open the door to the bathroom onboard after a passenger became stuck.
0:27 | 09/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight makes unexpected stop to free passenger stuck in bathroom
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Fire crews boarded the United Airlines flight that was diverted to Denver to help safely open the door to the bathroom onboard after a passenger became stuck.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65877095","title":"Flight makes unexpected stop to free passenger stuck in bathroom","url":"/US/video/flight-makes-unexpected-stop-free-passenger-stuck-bathroom-65877095"}