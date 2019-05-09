Transcript for Floodwaters pumped from streets of Jacksonville Beach.

Dan Murphy here in Jacksonville beach or Clint here. We get something straight there's a lot of people out here there's a lot of people walking on these port locks and you see these things right here these tubes. Some that like it Seattle water park or something. While similar in their move and water from the streets are pumping water from the streets. Of Jacksonville beach to make sure that any of the overflow water from the ocean and these waves that poured over past the scene long got in the streets wouldn't be flooding Jacksonville beach luckily. Seawall did its job protected everything that came in from door it.

