Transcript for Florence far from over: SC residents to evacuate

All right well the flooding from hurricane Florence is heavy rain is rolling through South Carolina. The National Guard has set up barriers and he floating bridge and wore old Georgetown county south of Myrtle Beach. 8000 households have been told to evacuate. The floodwaters reached Conway that's about forty miles up river yesterday in a ticket more than a week for the water to make its way from North Carolina. Floodwaters swept away a herd of cattle in southern Oklahoma. After nearly twelve and a half inches of rain fell in just half a day. That was nearly double that area's record there's no word on what happened to those count but cash look at them. There into the south of Dallas got the most rain in the days since 1932 at 86 years ago. And this is B wettest September on record there obviously causing some major issues it's not over yet several days left in the month.

