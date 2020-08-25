Florida deputy saves 5 people after boat capsizes

More
A marine deputy came to the rescue 15 miles offshore.
0:59 | 08/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida deputy saves 5 people after boat capsizes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"A marine deputy came to the rescue 15 miles offshore.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72599376","title":"Florida deputy saves 5 people after boat capsizes","url":"/US/video/florida-deputy-saves-people-boat-capsizes-72599376"}