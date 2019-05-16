-
Now Playing: Julian Assange faces extradition to US
-
Now Playing: Learning how to drive stick with NASCAR champion Joey Logano
-
Now Playing: Florida lawmakers push FBI to name counties hacked in the 2016 election
-
Now Playing: Rescuers describe how they found missing toddler
-
Now Playing: KISS frontman Gene Simmons paid a surprise visit to the White House
-
Now Playing: Firefighter shot and killed responding to call
-
Now Playing: John Giuca on mom's undercover stardom: 'That's not the soccer mom that I know'
-
Now Playing: African-American man outraged after Texas deputy mistook him for fugitive
-
Now Playing: Pilot survives chopper's terrifying plunge into Hudson River
-
Now Playing: Teen found killed after baby was cut from her womb, authorities say
-
Now Playing: Police officer helps couple with proposal in fake traffic stop
-
Now Playing: Tiger owner arrested after wild cat is found in vacant home
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, May 16, 2019
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts to receive Disney Legends Award
-
Now Playing: Police release new surveillance images of missing yoga teacher
-
Now Playing: 22-month-old found alive after multi-day search
-
Now Playing: Steph Curry on what it's like to play against his brother
-
Now Playing: Helicopter crashes into New York City river
-
Now Playing: Georgetown faces lawsuit from student implicated in 'Varsity Blues' scandal
-
Now Playing: Fallout after Alabama abortion bill signed into law