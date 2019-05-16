Transcript for Florida lawmakers push FBI to name counties hacked in the 2016 election

I'm we friend with ABC news on Capitol Hill where a group of Florida lawmakers to step the FBI the task. A recent revelations about the hacking of two Florida county voter database systems ahead of the 2016. Presidential election. The lawmakers led by representative Stephanie Murphy in Michael walls so the FBI told them. The law hikers were able to infiltrate the voter database systems there was no evidence and you data was actually manipulated. But the representative said the FBI had bound them from revealing the identity of the county's coast protect the hacking victims and their own sources and methods. It's a restriction the lawmaker said wasn't good enough. The public needs to know which counties were hacked and what steps are being taken to. Hold the bad actors accountable. And I believe that this lack of transparency is counterproductive. And I'm concerned that it's gonna erode the public confidence in our election systems as well as our democracy. The lawmakers also said that the FBI told them that there had been attempted voter database breaches in all fifty states. Officials have previously said they do not believe any voter data was manipulated. The lawmakers criticize the FBI for only briefing them now on the Florida breaches as a country looks ahead twenty to wanted to. We need to ensure our elections are safe. Heading in to to 22 when he and that every American that votes. Is confident that. That that vote is going to count no way that they intended. Reporting from Capitol Hill this is Lee Ferran and you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.