Florida man speeds about in leaf blower-powered vehicle

More
Janitor combines mop bucket, leaf blower and umbrella to speed about in what he calls “the blue collar limousine.”
1:12 | 10/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida man speeds about in leaf blower-powered vehicle
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"Janitor combines mop bucket, leaf blower and umbrella to speed about in what he calls “the blue collar limousine.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73659512","title":"Florida man speeds about in leaf blower-powered vehicle","url":"/US/video/florida-man-speeds-leaf-blower-powered-vehicle-73659512"}