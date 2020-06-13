Transcript for Florida reports staggering amount of new COVID-19 cases

As protesters continue to marching mass gatherings and businesses gradually resume their reopening as new numbers from the Puerto department of health continued to paint a troubling trend when it comes to cope in nineteen. Just today the agency reported an additional 2580. Juan corona virus cases statewide. Setting a new daily record. That includes 214. New cases among Broward County residents and a startling 576. New cases in Miami Dade. Sorry to see these numbers going up critique currently. Why not looking at us Asian. Doctor Eileen Marty studies infectious diseases at at by you and attributes part of the rise to recent protests that lot of other. Yeah. Not careful and together while many beaches in businesses are also reopening she says it may be too soon to know if that's also contributing to the alarming state wide spike. Our economy. That are all. Recognize. This. Radically features ours it's a trend of Miami mayor Frances Torres is also watching closely appearing on GMA this morning Suarez would not rule out issuing another stay at home order. If the number of new cases continues to increase. Is there a scenario in which you would put a pause. On reopening. Yeah of course are. Mercer is cut depending on the ballot we have been data driven since the first day already continue to be got a group like you say the data concerning. And we may have to make some decisions through this week in the.

