Transcript for Florida residents preparing for possible impacts from Isaias

Hurricane EC yes making landfall the Bahamas Saturday morning. Bringing with a eighty mile per hour winds and heavy rains as it heads toward the East Coast of the US Florida residents getting ready for the storm's impact points one has been a crazy year buyers. Now it. Potential hurricane governor Desantis declaring a state of emergency on Friday for coastal communities in the storm's path. This morning president trump approving federal disaster relief we will. Art seeing impacts from the storm tonight. And then obviously through tomorrow. Me into tomorrow night and perhaps beyond that. Floridians should be executing their plans. The sunshine state currently the US epicenter of the corona virus pandemic. Shutting down public testing sites ahead of the storm's arrival the division of emergency management sending 25 shelter kits with PP two counties in the path of the storm. Each kit provides PP for up to 400 people. For 96 hours and we can send more if necessary Florida power and life preparing for any potential outages from the storm. Bringing in extra personnel. These crews will come from nearly ten states. Including Florida and has closed Georgia and as far away as Texas. ECS was still a tropical storm as it moved through the Caribbean. Flooding neighborhoods and knocking out power to nearly half a million people of Puerto Rico the infrastructure on the US territory still fragile. We've had to worry teens and we'd acted dealt with we got to earthquakes and multiple tremors that we got to deal with. We have this pandemic. And now we have this tropical storms so we haven't Jordan lot. Rob Marciano ABC news Melbourne Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.