Transcript for Florida teen died protecting sister from intruder: Police

Tyler Edmund just fifteen years old had his entire life ahead of him on Thursday afternoon he was killed inside his Port Charlotte home his five year old sister witnessed the whole thing. The suspect. Had broken into this residence. A violent encounter ensued where we believe that the teenager. Was trying to protect the home and protect their young younger sibling. After that attack Charlotte county sheriff bill prom Mel says 27 year old Brian Clayton Cole was seen walking the streets of Tyler's neighborhood. 911 calls came in that he looked injured in needed help. The sheriff says Cole had stab wounds on his hands inside a short time later while canvassing the area deputies found it to war kicked in the Cutler's home. They went in and found the teen and his sister thankfully unharmed knows portent I mean it's just terrible tonight the family asking for privacy and help. To bury their son. Early ended up being a hero because the figures baby sister. He sacrificed his life for that.

