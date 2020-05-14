Transcript for Florida wildfire forces evacuations near Naples

Queued overnight mandatory evacuations are now under way in southwest Florida where wildfires have burned thousands of acres in the Naples area. Flames have already damaged or destroyed several homes to shut down part of interstate 75. At least two of those fires were 0% contained overnight. I read it's time now for a look at your Thursday morning whether. Severe storms are moving into the upper midwest from Chicago to Kansas City then to Detroit. They're expecting to bring a large hail damaging winds and possible tornadoes this afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny and dry from DC to Boston. Rainey from Portland to Seattle and possible snow showers in the upper Rockies. Looking at today's high temperatures sixty's in the northeast eighties across the south seventies in Minneapolis and Chicago 91 in Phoenix. 76 in Southern California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.