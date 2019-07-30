Transcript for Fmr. mayor of Baltimore says Trump's tweets on city 'distracts us from the truth'

Now we're gonna turn back to Baltimore and president Trump's attack against representative Elijah Cummings. And the city he represents calling it a disgusting. Rat in rodent infested mess and the president. Continuing those attacks this morning so take a listen. So happy. At what I've been able to. Above the floor and other democratic. Rod go rap city the money has been stolen. What they've done they've been wasted added that dollar. So these are attacks at left Democrats calling him a racist and Republicans. Largely silent so I wanna bring and Stephanie Rawlings Blake the former mayor of Baltimore or I'm very happy to have you with us today. I just wanna start with how you actually process he's tweets it if you're even shocked giving all of the offensive things at the president has set in the past. I certainly wasn't shocked and and thanks for having me I mean he's attacked me in the past simply for doing my job. I think not shocked eight I'm certainly disappointed. He's using very irresponsible language that's not helpful. And it is certainly not the behavior that I would expect of a public servant. In so I'm just in your community and the people that you've discussed this with what has the response been. People understand that Baltimore has challenges I don't think anyone hides from that. Large urban areas. Oldest cities have challenges. But his rhetoric and his attacks aren't helpful. If he cares about Baltimore enough to talk about it he should care enough to do something. And you can't. He when you start casting of stones or. As I used to be told when I was the luckiest if you point a finger for more pointing back at you. He has some responsibility. Baltimore also is an estate that has a Republican governor. If he cared he could work he doesn't have to work with Democrats who eat things are all corrupt or whatever he could work with the Republican governor Chet to. And help move Baltimore forward there are lots of ways that he could be helpful what he's doing isn't. So some trumped defenders continue to use the economy as an offense for these type of remarks so I want you to take a listen to secretary Ben Carson last night on Fox News. Don't think Elijah Cummings as a bad person I think he actually is working hard to try to help people. And I certainly don't think president trump is a bad person he's working very hard and Cabrera asked him the day would you be willing to work with Elijah Cummings. Tim bring some relief to the people Baltimore he said he would be happy to. But also you know unemployment is at a very low level manufacturing is coming back wages are going up. In a prison reform all these things are happening these are not things that a person who was a racist would do. And we allow ourselves to be distracted. By these things. And I think what president trump was trying to say. Is that rather than spending your time talking about and you know our. Gray border agents and investigating endlessly things. That you can't find anything wrong. Why not spend some time working more for these people. Yes so what do you make of that argument that you can't be racist because the economy is doing well. There's so much wrong with that statement I don't even that I don't know where to start the fact that he's saying he's not a bad person. Yet this is a distraction. You know good people can do bad things so whether or not he Ben Carson secretary Carson believes that that trump is a bad person. Is irrelevant to say that it you know it he you know he doesn't believe he's a racist racist no that he's a racist that is un debatable. And the thought that. Congressman Cummings can't walk and chew gum at the same time. It's also silly he can do his job responsibility. Perform his responsibility. As his oversight responsibility and work for the people of Baltimore and that's what he's done. Again. That pointing out problems is that helpful. Attacking. Isn't helpful we know what trump is doing he's on a day you know he's his back is against the wall because he. Knows that the investigations continue the rightful. Lawful investigation continue so he goes on the attack to distract us from the truth. And my hope is that instead of you know I love the we are Baltimore I love the Baltimore strong. I hope this encourages people who care about Baltimore. 22. Yes I love the social media but there there are community associations that need volunteers volunteer groups that need help. Doing everything from cleaning up those areas. To add. By Ken and Rex senators mean to tons of things that you can do if you care about Baltimore and others and other cities. Content to lift us up instead. I'm trying to cares down he's a president up all of these United States and all the cities and it. And he has a responsibility that he is abdicating. And and exchange she's in his bully and the and just. It's targeting Baltimore it seems like it's a political game which kind of normalize is as behavior. In your opinion what should the conversation be moving forward so people don't get caught up in the tip. For tat. It's not normal it's it's sad it it's actually crazy act it would win. I think about his behavior on a daily basis and the fact that we're going back and forth talking about it as if it's normal. It is not you know as a mother of a teenage daughter eye and in barest. That the of them the language that comes from. The president. He should be better than that America deserves better than that Baltimore deserves better than that I encourage. You know people to look past. You know that the the daily drama. The Daily Show that reality show that's the White House. And stay focused on what people care about people care about health care people care about jobs people care about. Having safe communities that's what we need to talk about particularly as Democrats we can't get distracted with his. Bullishness. We need to be focused on the things that are trying to improve the lives. All Americans. Stephanie Rawlings Blake former mayor of Baltimore thank you so much for joining us today.

