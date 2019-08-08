Transcript for Food shortages to occur worldwide if climate change continues: UN report

Moving on now speaking of food a stark new warning about possible food shortages. Around the world if the global climate crisis continues. On its current trajectory of the United Nations is out with a new report today with some stunning conclusions are environmental reporter. Stephanie ads is here's Stephanie you've been taken a look at this in so many reports we talk about it someplace. So many clarion calls to action from the United Nations in particular but this report is different. It's basically calling for people to be vegetarians tell us about it. A little bit it's definitely not Iowa state fair diet they are entitled. Fit then in the UN is very specific they duck they're not trying to tell people what to eat but this report focused on lands and how the way that we use land specifically agriculture and cutting down. Forests to develop makes up more than 20% of greenhouse gas emissions and so their point is you know. The conversation about fossil fuels this great all these different avenues of action are are helpful but we've got to focus on land and that the part about diet is that you know. The way that we produce meat in this in this world and in this country is not very efficient so they find that a diet that's more plant folk get healthy greens. A lot of the stuff your doctor probably tell the anyway is also who are not only healthier for you but it's healthier for the. Help reduce its greenhouse gases and in I kid but it is a very serious report a hundred experts from 52 different countries put this together and actually warned about. Real life literal food deserts yeah cropping up in places we talk about cities is being food deserts that actual food desert because people can't grow food anymore. What every now somebody who may be able to also weigh offer different perspective on this idea and eating less meat. Eating sustainable foods a man Shapiro is the editor of healthy issue which is Bonn entities wellness site Amanda great to see you. Is so so what's you're forty take on the idea of eating in such a way to watching how the climate. I think you so much for having me I am so I don't I don't really think that. Day climate crisis is something we need to ask your diets. But it get something done a lot of people are Arty kind of actually due on how the X is. You know at about it and wound and a lot of our readers' the last few years back. Asking her mark vegetarian friendly. Recipe is and we really been delivering that and we also in the third at. Shift toward a more moderate right product credits injured right Mark Bradley so. That means you know you don't have to cut out the entirely you can hide your hamburger or cheeseburger when we want a month. But in your dignity cooking how can you mockery that needs and the humanitarian. Pieces that. You're consuming and so out of our recipes are trying to army for. And and you call that a climate conscious diet. Yes that's right so you want to minimize the epic bad think about dairy and really focus on. Things like cold green all those delicious snack the labor bulk grains like boats and spoke and bear. Hold the event and that as well been great leg US. Hands of forest fruits and vegetables. The police now. Much more sustainable also a reminder to be conscious about food waste as well from the UN today thank you so much broader time and Anna Shapiro. Which helps healthiest appreciate you stepping yes thanks for your reporting as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.