Ford announces return of the Bronco

More
ABC News’ Gio Benitez looks at the family connection between the modelers of the old and of the new Bronco, which is returning to the market for the first time in 24 years.
2:16 | 07/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ford announces return of the Bronco

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"ABC News’ Gio Benitez looks at the family connection between the modelers of the old and of the new Bronco, which is returning to the market for the first time in 24 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71788847","title":"Ford announces return of the Bronco","url":"/US/video/ford-announces-return-bronco-71788847"}