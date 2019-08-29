Transcript for Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy, report says

Bush businesses now another major retailer may reportedly be ready to file for bankruptcy forever 21. As now the consulting working with consultants to restructure its debt. And was looking for some additional funding but neither of those efforts. Have paid off so forever 21 is now reportedly looking in the filing for Chapter Eleven bankruptcy for ever eleven. This would allow the retailer to eliminate stores and are not making money and also to overhaul its finances he company operates more than 800 stores around the globe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.