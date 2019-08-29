Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy, report says

More
The clothing company is looking to restructure its debt, according to Bloomberg.
0:30 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy, report says
Bush businesses now another major retailer may reportedly be ready to file for bankruptcy forever 21. As now the consulting working with consultants to restructure its debt. And was looking for some additional funding but neither of those efforts. Have paid off so forever 21 is now reportedly looking in the filing for Chapter Eleven bankruptcy for ever eleven. This would allow the retailer to eliminate stores and are not making money and also to overhaul its finances he company operates more than 800 stores around the globe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"The clothing company is looking to restructure its debt, according to Bloomberg.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65270204","title":"Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy, report says","url":"/US/video/forever-21-file-bankruptcy-report-65270204"}