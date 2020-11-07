A Forgotten America: What really happened in Tulsa

More
Film producer Judith Rutherford James discusses plans for an upcoming film about life in Tulsa before, during and after the 1921 massacre.
7:39 | 07/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Forgotten America: What really happened in Tulsa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:39","description":"Film producer Judith Rutherford James discusses plans for an upcoming film about life in Tulsa before, during and after the 1921 massacre.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71725519","title":"A Forgotten America: What really happened in Tulsa","url":"/US/video/forgotten-america-happened-tulsa-71725519"}