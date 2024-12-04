Former NYPD chief of detectives on clues left behind in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with retired NYPD Chief of Detectives Bob Boyce about the potential clues left at the scene of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live