Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100: A look back at his legacy

Carter, who served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981, is the longest-lived former chief executive in U.S. history.

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live