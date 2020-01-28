Transcript for Fotis Dulos, accused in estranged wife's murder, attempted suicide: Attorney

But we are following breaking news right now there is a large police presence outside the home of vote is due lows you may recall. He is the man charged in connection with his wife's disappearance eyewitnesses reported just Joseph Torre's in the newsroom and following the very latest joke David Sanderson break. News now on a story that we've been following for quite some time yes police officers and ambulances are outside the whole photos duels in Farmington Connecticut that's happening right now. We're told duels was found unresponsive. At his home Dorsey Wright remembers charged with murdering his estranged wife Jennifer. He was summoned to an emergency bail hearing this morning. The bail hearing came after an insurance company racing questions about his six million dollar bond. Now that hearing was scheduled to begin right around noon but do Los never showed up. There was a distinct possibility that his bail could've been revoked today. Duels at his girlfriend Michelle proponents were charged last year with two counts of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Jennifer do losses body has been missing she's been missing since last may and investigators have never recovered her body. Once again from the top quotas do lost ground on responsive at his home in Connecticut. Police and ambulances as you saw from the live pictures on the scene we have a crew headed there as well right now we'll certainly keep you posted throughout the afternoon on the air and it ABC seven. And why dot com but that's laid from the newsroom David Sander will send it back to you.

