Fotis Dulos and 2 others arrested for murder

More
Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis and Kent Mahwinney were charged in death of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos.
1:03 | 01/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fotis Dulos and 2 others arrested for murder
I may 25 2000 in nineteen. The Connecticut state police western district major crime squad was requested. To look into the investigation of the disappearance of Jennifer do us. I NG and you wary seventh 2000 and twining. Western district in conjunction with central district major crime detectives. We're able to get enough evidence. To affect the arrest of three following individuals. Photos do lists who is charged with murder. Felony murder and kidnapping. With the court set bond at six million dollars. The shelter contests. Charged with conspiracy to commit murder with the court sat behind two million dollars. Kent mile when he charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Also with a court set bond at two million dollars. He is currently being transported to troop G in Bridgeport for prisoner processing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis and Kent Mahwinney were charged in death of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68127499","title":"Fotis Dulos and 2 others arrested for murder","url":"/US/video/fotis-dulos-arrested-murder-68127499"}