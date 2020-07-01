Transcript for Fotis Dulos and 2 others arrested for murder

I may 25 2000 in nineteen. The Connecticut state police western district major crime squad was requested. To look into the investigation of the disappearance of Jennifer do us. I NG and you wary seventh 2000 and twining. Western district in conjunction with central district major crime detectives. We're able to get enough evidence. To affect the arrest of three following individuals. Photos do lists who is charged with murder. Felony murder and kidnapping. With the court set bond at six million dollars. The shelter contests. Charged with conspiracy to commit murder with the court sat behind two million dollars. Kent mile when he charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Also with a court set bond at two million dollars. He is currently being transported to troop G in Bridgeport for prisoner processing.

