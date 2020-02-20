Fotis Dulos' friend pleads not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder

More
Kent Mawhinney is charged in the disappearance case of Jennifer Dulos.
0:27 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fotis Dulos' friend pleads not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder
It. How was working in if you want that leave her work very hurt. I am only. We. Are deeply and the like. Whether.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Kent Mawhinney is charged in the disappearance case of Jennifer Dulos.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69103623","title":"Fotis Dulos' friend pleads not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder","url":"/US/video/fotis-dulos-friend-pleads-guilty-conspiracy-commit-murder-69103623"}