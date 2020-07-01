Transcript for Fotis Dulos and girlfriend arrested for murder in case of missing Connecticut mom

Police arrested photos do us a short time ago at his home in Farmington his estranged wife Jen average Willis was last seen in May shortly after dropping her kids off at school Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis. Is live in Bridgeport with the details mark S. 127. Days that amount of time between Jennifer duels his disappearance. And an arrest on a murder charge in this case here dream Jeep voters who is in route weeks he is expected. Within the half hour where he will be processed by state police now we can show you. The activity a short time ago outside of his home in Farmington Connecticut about an hour away state police converging there. Do those who had been out on bail was taken into custody his lawyer says he will be charged with the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer dual us. She disappeared may 24 last seen dropping off for kids at school later her car was found in a park in New Canaan where she had been renting a house. Voters do most and his girlfriend Michelle took colonists. Were arrested within days charged with tampering with evidence in the case but up until now there had not been a murder charges seemingly typical case to build without the body of Jennifer do Lucent's it which has not been found out. Police had only said in court papers that she was the victim of a serious assault. At this point it is unclear what has changed in terms of evidence but this morning to lewis' lawyer spoke out about his client's arrest. I haven't seen the warrant yet but it's my understanding that mr. Dubose was just arrested and charged with the crime of murder as to his wife Jennifer Dubose. It's my understanding that there will be arrests sound that arrests are simultaneously taking place and it to what other individuals are being arrested. Those other individuals Michelle for colonists and in attorney. Ten men when he was charged with weapons and conspiracy. To commit murder schedules will be arraigned at some point in Bridgeport. We are expecting an update from state police at some point. And that this morning the New Canaan police department has sent out all one worst week. It read. Justice. 104 Marcus Solis channel seven Eyewitness News.

