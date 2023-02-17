Fox News anchors privately refuted 2020 election claims: Filing

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky breaks down the latest revelations from the defamation suit against Fox News for its coverage of lies about the 2020 election.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live