Free vacation for New York hospital workers

More
Elmhurst Hospital surprises nurses, doctors and hospital workers with a free vacation.
0:22 | 05/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Free vacation for New York hospital workers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Elmhurst Hospital surprises nurses, doctors and hospital workers with a free vacation. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70589678","title":"Free vacation for New York hospital workers","url":"/US/video/free-vacation-york-hospital-workers-70589678"}