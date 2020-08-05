Frenchman discovers he may be country’s 1st COVID-19 case

More
Amirouche Hammar, 43, found out 10 days ago that he was infected with the virus a month before the first cases appeared in Europe.
3:10 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Frenchman discovers he may be country’s 1st COVID-19 case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:10","description":"Amirouche Hammar, 43, found out 10 days ago that he was infected with the virus a month before the first cases appeared in Europe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70569563","title":"Frenchman discovers he may be country’s 1st COVID-19 case","url":"/US/video/frenchman-discovers-countrys-1st-covid-19-case-70569563"}