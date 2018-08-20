Transcript for Friend of Colorado woman allegedly killed by husband speaks out

Beyond Colorado a father has confessed to killing his wife. And two daughters and is expected to be formally charged today this as a friend who says she was the last person. To see that mother alive is now speaking exclusively to our Clayton sent Bill Clinton's at Frederick Colorado and Clayton what is this friend telling you. Yeah this Nicole is this friend is Nicole at this and she is the person as you said that was the last friend. To see shin and wants when she dropped her off right front of this house. The family home here to AM last Monday. And she's telling us that that she was also the first one to call police. On that Monday because. Shanahan was supposed to go to and OB GYM appointment she was five weeks or fifteen weeks pregnant rather. And missed that appointment she also was not returning any tax that day and so new coal became very worried she says that. One of the things she did it was call. Action ends husband Chris Watson she says he seemed suspiciously. Nonchalance that his wife and two daughters appeared to be missing his excuse she said was that should men had left here. To go on a play date with her daughters with somebody else and that's why she wasn't here. No Cole says she didn't really buy that story because. When they came here to check. On a launch and in and the girls. Actually found some surveillance video from a neighbor's garage that saw this driveway in the interesting thing about this surveillance video is that it shows. Should in being dropped off at about 2 AM here at the house then it shows Chris watts leaving in his work truck right from this garage. And heading out and then it shows Nicole arriving again later in the morning. To check on should man so what that tells her is that there was no video showing. Action in leaving which is what Chris watt said she did. And Nicole says that for her to of left she would have had to take her two daughters. Fifteen weeks pregnant go out the back door over the fence and leave it she says she just did not buy that story. I'm police no doubt are combing through that video lots of other evidence what are we expecting up from these charges today what's the latest in investigations well. There are. Yes a Chris watts. As you say he confessed allegedly to this crime he's been in jail for the last few days. Be formal charges are expected to be filed by the DA today and were hoping that once that happens the arrest affidavits on the other court documents. Will be unsealed them will be able to learn a lot more about. This case. Of course the big question is is motive why did this happen so we're hoping some of these documents. Will reveal some of that now the cold didn't talk about. The marriage between should end and Chris and she did say that you know. While there is clearly no reason to allegedly murder your entire family she says that they had been having. Some marriage trouble in the Chris is behavior had recently changed take a listen. He wasn't being built loving Chris wouldn't normally doesn't touching her parking there. Doing stuff like I did she suspect he might have been cheating I think she entertained me yes. So you can see just how what an impact this has had on this community this memorial has grown over the last few days. People of left says stuffed animals candles some notes if you walk over here and take a look at the porch steps here there was a big candlelight vigil here. Over the weekend so this it just an absolutely terrible crime that has as shattered this community here I am. Absolutely and it and especially when you're trying to figure out a motive the fact that the daughters were involved in this this makes us all that much more horrible how is. Their town reacting to this. Yeah it's it's just been off army we were here we've been here all morning we've seen a few people come by leaving candles. Leaving all of these. Notes and and it's just as you can imagine hard to understand one of when we talk to Nicole she said you know I can understand. The husband and wife having a disagreement and that may be escalating into something. Violent but what's just so hard for people here to understand is. Why these two children why Celeste and bella who were only three in four years old to. Idolize their father if you watch some of these. FaceBook videos that should men posted. You know they thought he was there their hero so it's it's been tough on this community as you can imagine. And that people will be asking why for a long time no matter what explanation we're given for that that's Clayton sent Dell forest. In Frederick Colorado thanks so much Clayton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.